Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United kick off their 2024/25 Championship campaign at home to Portsmouth next weekend.

Portsmouth have confirmed Colby Bishop has undergone heart surgery after a routine scan, with the striker now a major doubt for the opening weekend Championship clash against Leeds United.

The 27-year-old has not been involved during pre-season and missed Pompey’s recent summer trip to Croatia, with his wife expecting their first child. But routine medical checks have flagged an issue and immediate treatment was needed. No timescale has been set for his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued by Portsmouth on Tuesday morning read: “During a routine heart scan as part of the club’s pre-season medical checks, a potential risk was identified to Colby Bishop. Following subsequent discussions with cardiologists, our medical team and Colby, it was decided that the best course of action would be for the player to undergo immediate surgery to rectify this matter.

“Everyone at Portsmouth FC is fully supportive of Colby and his family. The club will update further on Colby’s expected return to action once his rehabilitation programme has been determined.”

Portsmouth face MK Dons in a pre-season friendly this evening before a final warm-up game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday. John Mousinho’s side then have a full week to prepare for their long-awaited return to the Championship, with next Saturday’s trip to Leeds their first second-tier clash for 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop was integral to Pompey claiming the League One title last season, ending the campaign as top goalscorer with 21 goals in 44 appearances. The striker has 45 goals in 100 appearances for the south coast outfit overall.

“Definitely not the start to the season I expected receiving this news,” Bishop said following confirmation of his surgery. “It’s been a really uncertain time for myself, my wife and new baby. Despite the difficult circumstance, I am extremely grateful to have been referred to a world-leading expert in a ground-breaking procedure to get me back to full fitness.

“I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth Football Club for their ongoing support throughout. I look forward to playing in front of you all at Fratton Park on my return.”

After celebrating their promotion and getting back into pre-season, Portsmouth have enjoyed a promising summer as they prepare for Championship football. Mousinho’s men have won three friendlies from three, albeit against non league opposition, but will kick their preparations up with two games this week against MK Dons and then Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will look to arrive at Elland Road off the back of continued momentum, but face a huge challenge in starting the campaign at last season’s beaten play-off finalists. Leeds racked up an incredible 90 points last season but were pipped to the top two posts by Leicester City and Ipswich Town before losing 1-0 against Southampton at Wembley in May.