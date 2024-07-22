Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober have returned from last season’s loan spells to be part of Daniel Farke’s squad.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has explained the changes that led to Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober returning from loan spells for a second chance with his Leeds United side.

Aaronson and Wober were among a host of players that left Leeds on loan exit relegation release clauses upon the drop to the Championship last summer, Aaronson joining Union Berlin and Wober signing for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The majority of the players who departed have now either sealed permanent exits or in the cases of Jack Harrison and Rasmus Kristensen left for another season away from Elland Road on loan.

Aaronson, though, and Wober have returned to be part of Farke’s squad and the pair are among the group that have flown out to Germany for the club’s pre-season training camp.

Following international duty this summer, both players missed Friday night’s friendly at Harrogate Town but Farke confirmed afterwards that both players were returning - and explained why.

Speaking post-match, Farke was asked what had changed his mind about Aaronson and Wober - and what made him think they could be a factor for him next season.

Admitting that both players would now have to convince with hard work and strong displays, Farke explained: "I think more or less, especially with Brenden, the decision was made last season, before I came into the building and also with Max, it was more or less in the first days, and we hardly had a proper training session together.

"And it was also quite important my conversations with the players so I wanted to get the feeling 'okay, they are really desperate to come back and and really ready to go’. Also from the mental side.

"Obviously, they were involved in the team the season before that was relegated and we know we had also several players who got then quite normally lots of critics and a bit of stick.

"That's quite normal when I think about the state that Georginio Rutter was when I came in or a player like Illan Meslier or even Cree Summerville and what they've done last season was outstanding and everyone is more or less singing their name.

"For me, it's important the attitude and mentality of the player. I got the feeling in our conversations that both Max and also Brenden were really desperate to come back and they valued also what they had and they want to repay also the trust that the club has shown into them as once they spent lots of money in order to bring them in.

"But again, one thing is also to have this decision to come back, but still they have to convince with hard work, with performances in the friendlies and also in the games.

"Obviously they came back a bit later due to the tournaments which is always a bit tricky, so we probably perhaps have to be a bit patient until they are back in their best shape.

"But overall, I got the feeling that they can help a lot during the season and hopefully they can also repay our trust."