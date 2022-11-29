The Whites star is currently in Qatar representing USA at the World Cup, and his participation could continue into the knockout stage should USA defeat Iran in their group stage finale on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the game, Adams has been grilled by an Iranian journalist over his support of the nation, whose players and fans are battling against the current regime in the country.

A journalist said during the pre-match press conference: “First of all, you say you support the Iranian people, but you’re pronouncing our country’s name wrong. Please once and for all, let’s get this clear. Second of all, are you okay to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people in his own borders? And we saw the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few years. Are you okay to be representing the US meanwhile, there’s so much discrimination happening against black people in America.”

In response, Adams said: “My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country. That being said there’s discrimination everywhere you go. One thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures is that in the US, we’re continuing to make progress every single day.

“Growing up for me, I grew up in a white family with an obviously an African American Heritage and background as well. So I had a little bit of different cultures and I was very, very easily able to assimilate in different different cultures. Not everyone has that, that ease and the ability to do that and obviously it takes longer to understand and through education, I think it’s super important – like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country. It’s a process I think, is as long as you see progress. That’s the most important thing.”

Footage of the exchange filtered to Leeds fans over the last day or so, and fans have been reacting to praise Adams on Facebook. Here’s what some fans have had to say...

Steinar Jæger Lillevik - “That was handled brilliantly. Kinda Bielsa'ish in humility, and a wise answer for the jorno to chew on. Brilliant.”

Matt Gell - “Born leader, handled it perfectly.”

David Stubbs - “Make him captain of our great club leeds united.”

Jen Resin Bloomer - “He needs to be captain!”

MG Dodger - “That is one clever lad.”

Dave Little - “He’s an impressive young man, both on and off the pitch.”

Paul Thomas - “Great response from Tyler. This lad's a jewel.”

Kelvin Haddigan - “Pure class, on and off the pitch.”

Kenneth W Ackerson - “Handled it well. No need for the journalists to come after him like that, period.”