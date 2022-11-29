Dream Leeds United outcome just about envisaged with requirements explained

However, Adams and Aaronson are just about predicted to seal progression in addition to United team mate Rasmus Kristensen with Denmark the following day. Group B leaders England only need to avoid a four-goal defeat against Wales this evening to qualify for the knockout stages and the Three Lions are consequently 1-100 to book a place in the last 16.

Victory would ensure that England finish top of the group but even a draw or narrow defeat could be enough to finish in pole position and Gareth Southgate's side are 1-6 to finish top of the pile. England were held to a goalless draw against the USA in their second match but the States remain third in the group and quite simply must beat Iran this evening to qualify for the last 16. If not, then Adams and Aaronson will be returning home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iran are a point ahead of the US in second place and the two sides are consequently both a best priced evens to go through although the US are marginally 5-6 favourites with some firms. Wales, for whom loaned out Whites winger Dan James is part of the squad, must beat England to have any chance whatsoever of progressing and the Dragons will have to beat the Three Lions by four goals to finish above them due to the current goal difference and goals scored.

JOY FOR BOTH? Harry Kane, left, with England, and Leeds United's Tyler Adams, right, with the USA, are both looking to take their nations into the Qatar World Cup last 16 tonight. Photo by(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Anything less and Wales will need the Iran versus USA game to end in a draw to save themselves from getting on the plane. If not, the Dragons will be out and Rob Page's side are 22-1 to qualify and 1000-1 to win the group.

England are 1-2 to beat Wales who are 15-2 to record an upset whilst the draw is on offer at 17-5. The USA are odds on with some firms to beat Iran and no bigger than 21-20 but the draw which will be enough for Iran unless Wales beat England is only 23-10 which explains why both sides are the same price to go through. Iran are 10-3 to take a victory which would definitely put them through, regardless of what happens between England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad