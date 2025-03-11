Questions have been asked of Leeds United following Sunday’s defeat at Portsmouth.

Neil Warnock has hit back at suggestions Leeds United will ‘blow up’ with faith in Daniel Farke to get his former side back in the Premier League.

Nerves have intensified around Elland Road following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth, with their first league loss since November allowing Sheffield United and Burnley to gain ground. A seven-point lead on the third-placed Clarets has been cut to two in the blink of an eye, with Leeds following up wins over Sunderland and the Blades by taking one point from six on offer.

A typically level-headed Farke railed against hints of another ‘implosion’ from his side, who went top of the Championship around this time last season before two wins in eight consigned them to eventual play-off heartbreak. Things are different this time round, with the Whites retaining top spot for several weeks rather than chasing those above.

Warnock’s promotion verdict

With so much on the line and memories of last season still fresh in the memory, this rare drop in form - or at least in results - has been enough for nerves to jangle. But former manager Warnock, who has been in his fair share of promotion races, expects Farke to get his side back on track following what he believes was their toughest remaining game of the season at Fratton Park.

“[Portsmouth] did well, they've got one of the best [home] records since Christmas in the whole league, so I knew it was going to be Leeds’ hardest game but to be fair, crikey, how can Rob Jones not give a penalty [for a foul on Dan James]? That’s one of the worst penalty decisions I've ever seen,” Warnock told talkSPORT. “You need a little bit of luck, you need the right decision going your way, [Joel] Piroe should have scored a couple but credit to Portsmouth.

“People will be talking about them [Leeds] blowing up now, but they’re all nervous at the top. I think probably Burnley are relaxing but the fixtures are thick and fast now. Two games each this week. I don’t think anybody can say who it’s going to be. You can say Leeds will blow it but I think Daniel is a good manager, I still think Leeds will go up but I do think Burnley are the dark horses now.”

Leeds’ fixture schedule assessed

Part of Warnock’s confidence might be down to Leeds having a preferable fixture run compared to their two main rivals - albeit Sunday’s defeat at Portsmouth is evidence anything can happen if they don’t perform. Farke’s side return to Elland Road on Wednesday for the visit of Millwall, with Swansea City, Preston North End, Stoke City and Bristol City also due in West Yorkshire before the season is out.

Seventh-placed Bristol City are the current highest-ranked team due at Elland Road and are actually the highest team Leeds have to face home or away, with Middlesbrough in ninth their toughest hosts on paper. The Whites head to QPR and Luton Town before that trip to the Riverside, which is followed by a visit to Oxford United and their final-day meeting with Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

In comparison, Sheffield United and Burnley each have current top-six opposition on the horizon with both facing in-form Coventry City as March turns to April. The Blades also have a Steel City derby trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend while Scott Parker’s Clarets host West Brom this evening.

There is also the fact Sheffield United and Burnley still have to face each other at Turf Moor, with that potentially decisive top-of-the-table clash pencilled in for the third-to-last game of the season on Easter Monday. Leeds are at home to Stoke that same day.