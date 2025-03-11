Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says it would not make sense to rest Jayden Bogle against Millwall on Wednesday night, despite the risk of a two-match suspension, should he pick up a tenth booking of the season.

Bogle is currently on nine yellow cards and has successfully avoided a tenth over the last couple of matches.

The defender must yet come through Wednesday evening's contest against Millwall without a caution in order to avoid a two-game suspension, which would cause him to miss fixtures against Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City.

Players in the EFL Championship are subject to said suspension if they accrue 10 yellow cards before the 38th matchday of the season. Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer recently served a ban for this particular offence, missing the Blades' 3-0 defeat by Hull City and a 1-0 win over Derby County.

Leeds average over two points-per-game with Bogle in the side and have lost two of five games without him this season, illustrating his importance particularly since the turn of the year.

"No, not with the suspension risk, we have done the same with Joe Rodon and he came through," Farke said on Monday. "If we would save him [Bogle] right now then we would have already missed him one game, then we can more or less live with a suspension. It would mean then two games [out] but I hope he comes through without a yellow card.

"To say even before the game 'I'm happy to play this game without him' and I accept that, he misses one game I think makes no sense. He's a top player, very important player for us. Yes, you could always speak about tactical reasons or the load, we have three games in six days.

"He came through the last game against Josh Murphy without a yellow card, I also rested him a little bit last 20 minutes because we need normally his drive going forward. Last Millwall game in the cup we played without him and we struggled a bit to create enough chances so it's always good to have a fully fit Jayden Bogle who is on it in this game because he can deliver assists, he can deliver goals. I'm pretty pleased I have him as an option for this game."

Bogle likely to stay in the side

Despite Leeds' defeat away at Portsmouth last weekend, Bogle managed to keep left-sided attacker Josh Murphy quiet for the most part. The Pompey winger has six goals and nine assists to his name this season, contributing to 15 of the south coast club's 44 goals so far.

Farke rarely speaks with such certainty in press conferences when it comes to the starting lineup he plans to use in an upcoming fixture but his backing of Bogle suggests the ex-Sheffield United man will be in the XI that hosts Millwall tomorrow evening.