Leeds United complete fourth summer signing as international joins from Premier League side

Leeds United have completed their fourth signing of the summer with the arrival of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old central defender joins the Whites on a season-long loan deal and could make his debut in Saturday’s Championship clash at Birmingham City. Rodon, who came through the ranks with his hometown club Swansea City, has already amassed 37 caps for Wales and played all four of his nation’s games at Euro 2020 in reaching the last 16.

The defender also started all three Wales matches at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the defender will now link up with United’s fellow Wales internationals Dan James and Ethan Ampadu upon his switch to Elland Road.

Tottenham signed Rodon on a five-year-deal from Swansea in October 2020 and the defender has since made 24 appearances for the north London side. Rodon spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Rennes where he made 22 outings in all competitions as the club reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and finished fourth in the French top-tier.