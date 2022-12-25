Bayern Munich ‘make contact’ with Leeds United star wanted by Chelsea

Bayern Munich have made contact with Illan Meslier’s agent as they consider a move for the Leeds United star.

The France Under-21 star has been an integral part of the setup at Elland Road after joining the Whites on an initial season-long loan deal from French club Lorient in August 2019. The young stopper had to show his patience and didn’t make a league debut until the following February but he would grasp the opportunity with both hands, ending the season as first-choice after Kiko Casilla landed an eight-game ban.

A permanent deal worth around £5m was secured ahead of the Whites promotion to the Premier League and Meslier continued to be a trusted figure under Marcelo Bielsa, ending his first season in the top tier with 11 clean sheets. Meslier remained as first choice keeper under current manager Jesse Marsch and he has impressed under the American, earning his praise following one historic win earlier this season.

Speaking after a fine display in the Whites impressive 2-1 win at Liverpool, Marsch said: “This has been a little bit of a crescendo for him of putting really strong performances together. And now on a night, it comes together in a big way for him and for us. Certainly, he needs to use that to gain confidence and belief and know how good he can be.

“I think we all know that his talent is high and we are just trying to help him mature and push himself daily to be the goalkeeper that we need. It fits well with us because he is a good shot-stopper and he is good in one versus one situations, in transition phases. So, I thought he stood up big in those moments and obviously it was a bit key to us.”

Meslier’s form has reportedly led to interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea - but the latest club said to be tracking the 22-year-old is Bayern Munich, who are reportedly looking for a long-term successor to Manuel Neuer.

