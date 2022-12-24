Leeds United star hails special Whites return as Christmas cheer spreads from Elland Road

Leeds have been unable to fulfil their annual visit to the hospital for the last two years due to the country's fight against Covid-19. However, this year has seen the event return to United's calendar and a group of Whites players headed straight to the city centre-based hospital following training on Thursday to visit youngsters and their families who are currently receiving care on a number of the busy wards.

The group included Mateusz Klich, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Pascal Struijk, Cody Drameh, Leo Hjelde and Ayling - who spoke of his delight at United's first Christmas visit in over two years.

Speaking to LUTV, Ayling beamed: "This is always a special visit for us to be a part of, the chance to meet and hopefully put smiles on the faces of some kids and their families who have been going through difficult times, especially at this time of year, I think is really important. Credit as always has to go to the amazing staff for the work they do here and how great they are with all of the children.

THUMBS UP: For Leeds United's Children's Hospital visit as Whites stars Brenden Aaronson, left, and Rasmus Kristensen, right, spread Festive cheer. Picture by LUFC.

"It really puts things into perspective when you realise that some people won’t be able to spend Christmas at home, whether it’s the patients or the staff, so hopefully our visit today has let them know that we are thinking about them.”

The visit was organised with the support of the club’s official charity partner Yorkshire Cancer Research and United's players spent time handing out some Leeds United goody bags including books, teddy bears, hats, scarves and more. United's players also chatted to the young patients and their loved ones, helping to lift the spirits of those who have had to spend time over the festive period in hospital and may have to continue doing so.

Celia Mckenzie, Head of Nursing, said: “We’re so grateful to Leeds United and the players who have given up their time to visit the hospital today. It gives such a boost to our staff and patients to meet stars from their local team. We’re delighted to be able to welcome players back onto our wards this Christmas after a long break during the pandemic.

"Thank you LUFC for your continued support for patients, their families and our staff. Merry Christmas from all at Leeds Children’s Hospital!”

Jo Mornin, Director at United's charity partner Yorkshire Cancer Research, added: “Christmas can be a particularly tough time of year – so to be able to invite players onto the wards today and make it possible for these children and young people to meet their heroes is just brilliant.

"The incredible doctors and nurses here at the hospital are amazing and provide the very best care to these children and young people, while trying to maintain some normality for them and we hope the visit today helped to provide a small distraction for the families facing cancer and other illnesses this Christmas.

"We’re really thankful to the whole team at Leeds United for their continued support in helping to make these wonderful moments happen.