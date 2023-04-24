Leif Davis’ incredible first season since leaving Leeds United has been recognised with a nomination into the League One Team of the Season.

The left-back joined Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in July, signing a three-year deal at the club. The 22-year-old made 14 first-team appearances for Leeds before his departure, with his last coming in January 2021.

He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth as they were promoted to the Premier League. Ipswich are second in the third tier, with a game in hand over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday after an incredible run of form saw them overtake the Owls into the automatic promotion spots.

Davis has played a key role for Ipswich, with three goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances in the league and said it was a proud moment to be named in the team of the season alongside his teammate Conor Chaplin.

“It is a very proud moment, I am absolutely buzzing I have been voted and been recognised,” he said.

“This man [Chaplin] is in it as well but the whole team could have been nominated, everyone has been absolutely outstanding this season. I am just delighted to get the award.”

Chaplin added: “Being in with a teammate is a lot nicer, and there definitely could have been more but there have been a lot of great players in the league who haven’t been recognised.”