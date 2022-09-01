Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United look set to complete the signing of Olympique Marseille forward Bamba Dieng.

The 22-year-old appears to be heading to Elland Road, jetting in for a medical ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

Tweeting back to a fan, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani tweeted: “Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko.

“Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”

With that transfer in mind, we have rounded up Dieng’s stats from last season and his FIFA 22 ratings.

Dieng’s stats

Last season, Dieng made 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille, scoring seven times and assisting thre goals.

On average, he managed a goal every 139 minutes, and that really was his breakthrough campaign.

In the season before that, he made just five league appearances, failing to manage a goal or an assist.

Across all competitions last season, Dieng managed 1.5 shots per game, managing an average of 75.1% pass success rate.

Dieng managed 0.4 key passes per game on average, producing 0.2 dribbles per game and he lost the ball 0.5 times per 90 minutes, on average.

The majority of his shots came from inside the box, with 1.4 shots per game coming from inside the penalty area, compared to 0.1 outside the box.

The forward won 0.5 aerial duals per game on average, accruing a respectable WhoScored rating of 6.61 for his displays.

FIFA 22 rating

Dieng has an overall rating of 73 on FIFA 22, though, his potential rating is as high as 81.

Marseille's Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng celebrates his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, eastern France on December 12, 2021. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Weak foot and skill moves are his standout attributes, along with shot power, rated at 85, and sprint speed, rated at 84.

Those are the only atributes above 80, with finishing at 72, heading accuracy at 73, volleys, ball control and jumping all at 74.

Dieng’s accelaration is rated as highly as 79, while some of his more concerning ratings include long passing (47), strength (58), interceptions (32), standing tackle (31) and defensive awareness (24).