Bamba Dieng stats and FIFA 22 rating analysed amid Leeds United transfer approach
Leeds United look to be closing in on the signing of Bamba Dieng, and here we round up the forward’s statistics.
Leeds United look set to complete the signing of Olympique Marseille forward Bamba Dieng.
The 22-year-old appears to be heading to Elland Road, jetting in for a medical ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.
Tweeting back to a fan, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani tweeted: “Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko.
“Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”
Most Popular
-
1
Cody Gakpo to join Leeds United - and 15 other Premier League transfers that could be done before the deadline
-
2
'Read into it' - Gary Lineker debunks Jesse Marsch excuse with revealing Leeds United stat
-
3
Andrea Radrizzani confirms Leeds United approach for striker target as Elland Road transfer expected
-
4
Leeds United transfer news live on deadline day as Whites 'welcome' Bamba Dieng
-
5
Leeds United star at heart of transfer window drama again with career hat-trick a prospect
With that transfer in mind, we have rounded up Dieng’s stats from last season and his FIFA 22 ratings.
Dieng’s stats
Last season, Dieng made 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille, scoring seven times and assisting thre goals.
On average, he managed a goal every 139 minutes, and that really was his breakthrough campaign.
In the season before that, he made just five league appearances, failing to manage a goal or an assist.
Across all competitions last season, Dieng managed 1.5 shots per game, managing an average of 75.1% pass success rate.
Dieng managed 0.4 key passes per game on average, producing 0.2 dribbles per game and he lost the ball 0.5 times per 90 minutes, on average.
The majority of his shots came from inside the box, with 1.4 shots per game coming from inside the penalty area, compared to 0.1 outside the box.
The forward won 0.5 aerial duals per game on average, accruing a respectable WhoScored rating of 6.61 for his displays.
FIFA 22 rating
Dieng has an overall rating of 73 on FIFA 22, though, his potential rating is as high as 81.
Weak foot and skill moves are his standout attributes, along with shot power, rated at 85, and sprint speed, rated at 84.
Those are the only atributes above 80, with finishing at 72, heading accuracy at 73, volleys, ball control and jumping all at 74.
Dieng’s accelaration is rated as highly as 79, while some of his more concerning ratings include long passing (47), strength (58), interceptions (32), standing tackle (31) and defensive awareness (24).
Dieng’s FIFA 22 value is £5.6million.