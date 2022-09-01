Jesse Marsch offers 11-word answer on Leeds United international's Elland Road future
Leeds United winger Dan James has been the subject of reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in recent days
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch faced the media on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the Whites’ Premier League fixture with Brentford this weekend.
Marsch’s press briefing coincided with transfer deadline day, prompting a flurry of questions regarding the club’s business in the final 24 hours of the window.
Reports in the Netherlands claimed director of football Victor Orta failed in his attempts to hijack Southampton’s deal to bring PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo to the Premier League, with the Dutch attacker preferring to remain in the Eredivisie.
It was expected that Leeds would only bring in an additional player if they could offload one, namely Daniel James whose future Jesse Marsch was non-committal over following the 1-1 draw with Everton on Tuesday night.
"I like Dan,” Marsch said at Elland Road, before adding: “I think he's been a big part of what we've done here, before I came and since I've been here. I don't anticipate big movements in the group, but we have to just see what happens in the next 24 hours."
As the deadline looms, Marsch has spoken once more regarding his player, who may find game-time limited this season due to the form of Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra’s addition and Brenden Aaronson hitting the ground running in West Yorkshire.
“I don't want to comment about Dan's situation either, right now,” Marsch stated in his pre-match press conference, hosted on transfer deadline day.
The head coach would not be drawn on specifics concerning incomings or outgoings, however chairman Andrea Radrizzani did urge Leeds fans to welcome Bamba Dieng to the club on Twitter midway through Marsch’s press briefing.