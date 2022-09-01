How Leeds United can complete transfers after summer window deadline

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have had a busier transfer window than most this summer.

The Whites have brought in seven senior additions to Jesse Marsch’s squad at the time of writing, with deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra, Darko Gyabi, and Joel Robles taking their total spend to in excess of £100 million.

But with just hours left to go before Thursday night’s deadline passes, signifying the closing of the market, the prospect of a late deal or two cannot be ruled out.

As things get increasingly frantic as that 11pm cut-off point looms, however, clubs can often look to buy themselves some extra time by submitting a deal sheet to the relevant authorities.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know on what a deal sheet is, and how they can help teams to get last ditch pieces of business over the line...

When does the summer transfer window close?

Today, Thursday September 1st 2022, is the final day of the summer transfer window.

The official deadline for Premier League and EFL clubs is 11pm BST.

Today marks the end of the window for all of Europe’s “top five” leagues, although Spain’s La Liga has given its clubs until 10.59pm CEST (9.59pm BST).

Both the German Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A are set to close business at 5pm CEST.

In Scotland, clubs have until midnight to conclude their business.

What is a deal sheet?

A deal sheet is used by a side to confirm an agreement has taken place in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

During last year’s summer deadline - which also had a cut-off point of 11pm - the deal sheet could not be used before 9pm and had to arrive fully completed before the 11pm deadline.

Once the sheet has arrived, the club then have an additional two hours (until 1am) to complete any necessary paperwork.

Can clubs sign players after the transfer deadline?

The deal sheet is the only way clubs are permitted to sign players after the 11pm deadline in the Premier League and EFL.