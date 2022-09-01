Bamba Dieng to Leeds United transfer admission by Andrea Radrizzani sparks 'underappreciated' messages

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday afternoon, the Whites chairman took to Twitter to reveal the state of play in the club’s pursuit of the Marseille striker just minutes after Jesse Marsch opted to stay tight-lipped when pressed on transfers in his press conference.

Replying to a fan, Radrizanni tweeted: “Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it’s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”

Reports suggest that Leeds have met their aim of landing a striker by securing the services of 22-year-old Senegal international Dieng – and Radrizzani’s social media post seems to confirm it.

With Dieng possibly set to become the Whites’ ninth incoming of the window, fans have given a mixed response.

@Mmwgreen: Lack of quality strikers last season nearly cost us Premier League football. Clearly Bamford isn't ready for game after game and Joffy is learning. So its vital that Bamba is a class act and not to fill a number. I'll always back our players home and away. I just hope it's enough.

@LUFCapl: You lot won't appreciate him till he's gone.

@Tommylufc1: I actually love Radz man.

@Mattthirtynine: Radz is so under appreciated, people will realise that one day I think.

@DannyDavidson25: Loaning out a proven premier league player to one of our relegation rivals and brought in an unknown on the cheap once again! Why is our net spend amongst the lowest in the league – have we not learnt our lesson!?

@AllLeedsarentwe: You’d better still get Gakpo, no one will forget this tweet.

@PJ_Jenno: Bamba looks a great signing. Hearing good things. Well played.

@LufcCalum: The best owner we’ve had for so so long, sometimes I wish he talked a bit less but he’s done so much for us

@DermotCulliton: Well done Andrea. Club in safe hands. Run well. I'm old enough to remember the mad days. Thank you.

@Lufcliam: If you pull off Gakpo in January then all is forgiven.

@Sgkp1989: Impressive response and openness. Glad we have the back up we need. As a fan I appreciate the urgency with which the Rodrigo injury has been handled. Great window for me.