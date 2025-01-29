Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Things have not gone to plan since the midfielder’s Leeds United exit.

Glen Kamara could be on his way back to the Championship just six months after leaving Leeds United amid reports of interest from Middlesbrough.

Kamara left Leeds for Stade Rennais last summer after spending just one season in West Yorkshire, having quickly slotted in as a regular starter under Daniel Farke. Elland Road chiefs saw an £8million offer as too good to turn down, essentially doubling their money 12 months after his £4.5m move from Rangers.

The Finland international was one of many to find top-flight football away from Leeds but things have not gone to plan at Rennes, with 13 league appearances totalling just 662 minutes. Multiple reports have since linked Kamara with a move away and Teesside Live has provided a fresh update on his possible move to Middlesbrough.

Boro eye Kamara

Manager Michael Carrick looks set to lose experienced midfielder Dan Barlaser this month and so will look to replace him with a similar profile before Monday’s deadline. And the Championship promotion hopefuls are in ‘continued talks’ with Rennes over the terms of a six-month loan switch.

Kamara’s wages are thought to be a major sticking point, with the midfielder likely a big earner following his £8m move to a top-flight club, but Boro are thought to remain in talks with the player’s representative as well. What looks sure is that Rennes would be open to letting their multi-million pound summer signing leave.

Minutes have been hard to come by all season for Kamara that struggle has been even more pronounced since Rennes changed manager. The Ligue 1 strugglers replaced Julien Stéphan with Jorge Sampaoli on November 11 and since that date, the former Leeds man has played just 80 minutes of football across three appearances.

Kamara axed by Rennes

Reports from France earlier this month even named Kamara as one of four first-team players to have been axed from the first-team picture as Sampaoli looks to revive his underperforming side. Le Parisien claimed the club’s hierarchy had informed the 29-year-old of their decision, with he and three others to train away from the core of the squad while new clubs are found.

The report said: "The day after the humiliating defeat in the Coupe de France in Troyes, the sports management through the voice of Frederic Massara informed several players, this Thursday, January 16, that they would henceforth train away from the group, at staggered times, while waiting for a solution to be found this winter.”

Rennes are thought to be keen on selling Kamara but with less than a week of the January window remaining, a loan switch might be the only option. The midfielder was linked to Premier League clubs Ipswich Town and Southampton earlier in the window, but that has gone quiet as Boro continue their pursuit.

Should Kamara join up with Carrick, then he will welcome former club Leeds to the Riverside later this season. Daniel Farke’s side head to Teesside for a massive Championship clash on April 8 - their final fixture against a top-half side before they end the campaign with five meetings against struggling opposition.