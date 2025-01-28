Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's promotion clash at Burnley might have been a dull-as-dishwater affair but Sam Byram insists the Whites were at least trying to change that.

Played in torrential conditions at Turf Moor, the top-three Championship clash failed to live up to the billing. It was as tight as Daniel Farke predicted and the 0-0 scoreline was one Clarets boss Scott Parker felt likely. In Parker's estimation it was the division's best attack up against the best defence in the league and so they cancelled one another out. He was happy with a point, though. Farke admitted it was not the 'sexiest' match but appreciated the value of a draw away from home against a side who have not lost at Turf Moor this season.

Byram, playing at left-back, maintained his 2024/25 Championship record of never starting in a defeat this season. He says Leeds expected no different to what they experienced from a stubborn Burnley defence.

"They're an unbelievably well drilled side, you can see that from their previous results," he said. "Clean sheet after clean sheet, they never take any risks so it was never going to be an easy team to break down. I think we had the better of the chances, we tried to break them down."

The lack of entertainment or excitement led to a subdued atmosphere inside Turf Moor and prompted criticism from pundits, the TV audience and national press but Byram insists Leeds were the protagonist when it came to trying to provide something in the way of action. And the defender believes Leeds can take positives from their performance, given Burnley's record on home soil, and the fact that the Whites are now 12 games unbeaten in all competitions.

"We saw loads of videos in the build-up, we knew what their out-balls were and we just tried to nullify that," he said. "I think we were the team trying to play, trying to create chances. It's always a good point on the road against a good team playing with confidence. We're top of the league, we're on a good run and we're back at home on Saturday, we'll be going there confident we can pick up a win."

As for his own involvement, Byram has played more football this season than his manager anticipated. He has started 14 times, made six consecutive starts over the festive period and even with Junior Firpo now back fit from a recent injury, the veteran has continued to get the nod from Farke. He feels like regular football has helped to keep him fit, if not completely healthy.

"I'm in good shape," he said. "Once you get a run of games your body then adapts to the rigours of the Championship. I keep getting ill, which is annoying, but I'm happy to help. I just want to keep doing my best for the team."