Leeds United have a huge month ahead as they look to win Championship promotion.

Leeds United are set for a decisive month in February as they look to further cement their Championship promotion credentials. Daniel Farke’s side remain top of the table following Monday’s hard-fought 0-0 draw at Burnley, a result which means they lost no ground on their rivals despite having one of the toughest fixtures on paper.

The Whites are now two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and three ahead of Burnley in third, with superior goal difference on both to boot. That gap could prove crucial over the next four-to-five weeks, with Farke’s side set for a really tough period.

Below, the YEP has mapped out what Leeds’ next six games look like compared to their Championship rivals. Take a look to see what’s on the horizon for Farke’s men.

Next 6 fixtures: Luton Town (H), West Brom (A), Swansea City (A), Coventry City (H), Burnley (A), Sunderland (H)

