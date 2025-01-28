Leeds United are set for a decisive month in February as they look to further cement their Championship promotion credentials. Daniel Farke’s side remain top of the table following Monday’s hard-fought 0-0 draw at Burnley, a result which means they lost no ground on their rivals despite having one of the toughest fixtures on paper.

The Whites are now two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and three ahead of Burnley in third, with superior goal difference on both to boot. That gap could prove crucial over the next four-to-five weeks, with Farke’s side set for a really tough period.

Below, the YEP has mapped out what Leeds’ next six games look like compared to their Championship rivals. Take a look to see what’s on the horizon for Farke’s men.

1 . 10th. Sheffield Wednesday Next 6 fixtures: Luton Town (H), West Brom (A), Swansea City (A), Coventry City (H), Burnley (A), Sunderland (H) | Richard Pelham/Getty Images Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 9th. Watford Next 6 fixtures: Norwich City (H), Sunderland (A), Leeds United (H), Middlesbrough (A), Luton Town (H), Stoke City (A) Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 8th. Bristol City Next 6 fixtures: Oxford United (A), Swansea City (H), Stoke City (H), Cardiff City (A), Middlesbrough (H), Millwall (A) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 7th. Blackburn Rovers Next 6 fixtures: Preston (H), QPR (A), West Brom (A), Plymouth (H), Swansea City (A), Norwich City (H) Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 6th. Middlesbrough Next 6 fixtures: Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Watford (H), Bristol City (H), Stoke City (A), Derby County (H) | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales