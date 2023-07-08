‘At least, potentially more’ — Leeds United desired amount of new signings revealed

Leeds United have had time to lick their wounds following their relegation from the Championship but now it’s time to put plans into motion as they target promotion once again.

With Daniel Farke now in place as new manager, one major box can be ticked. Now, they must shift their attention to the small matter of handling the transfer window, and that includes who comes in, and who’s heading the other way. As it stands, the Whites have already offloaded Tyler Roberts to Birmingham City, and several loan deals including Robin Koch and Diego Llorente have also freed up some space in the squad.

There are still several links to be addressed though as key players are already itching to get back to top flight football. Rodrigo is one star heavily linked to leave Elland Road this summer, but his departure will add much-needed funds to Leeds’ bigger vision.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are expecting to make ‘at least’ six new signings this transfer window, as soon as they have freed up some money for wages. The likes of Rodrigo are reluctantly being let go in order to add to the pot as they prepare to compete in the Championship next season.

Leeds are also expected to listen to offers for Illan Meslier and Junior Firpo, while Jack Harrison has also been tipped to leave the club.

On the shopping list though is six new recruits, with the vision for ‘potentially more’ after that. A new goalkeeper, defenders across all positions, and both a winger and striker are said to be the top priority searches for the summer. Leeds will continue to pursue new deals while the takeover remains uncertain.

