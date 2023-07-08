Leeds United are already kicking on with their pre-season preparations after appointing Daniel Farke earlier this week.

The German boss took straight to the training ground at Thorp Arch after arriving at the club, and many of the Leeds stars were there to greet him, with any internationals set to follow on Monday. In the meantime, the club are working hard behind the scenes to shape the squad ahead of the new season, attempting to agree incomings and outgoings.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Rodrigo exit talk

The next player to head out of Elland Road could well be Leeds’ top scorer from last season.

According to Football Insider, Rodrigo Moreno is one of the biggest earners at the club, and he is said to be attracting interest from Premier League club Fulham ahead of the new campaign. Though, Fulham need to offload Carlos Vinicius and others to be able to pull off a deal, according to the report.

A number of other clubs are also said to be interested in a move for Rodrigo, and there may well be interest from Spain this summer.

Klaesson decision

While there will be plenty of exits at Leeds this season, one player who does look set to say is Kristoffer Klaesson.

The goalkeeper has featured just once in the league during his two years at the club, but the 22-year-old is set for a little more responsibility next season, sccording to The Athletic’s Phil Hay. It’s claimed Klaesson will be the club’s second choice signing this coming season, according to the report, with a new signing likely to be the number one.