England are preparing to face Italy in the first of their two matches during the international break. The Three Lions will take on Wilfried Gnonto’s side this evening at Napoli’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Gnonto has enjoyed cameo appearances in both of the two countries’ meetings in the Nations League last year, first coming onto replace Manuel Locatelli during their 0-0 stalemate before coming on for Gianluca Scamacca as England were relegated following defeat at the San Siro.

Kalvin Phillips could also feature for Gareth Southgate’s side in Naples having not started a game for the national team since their 4-0 thrashing by Hungary last summer. The 27-year-old will be hoping to add to his 25 international caps.

Here are the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Arsenal ‘want’ Italy international

Arsenal have set their sights on Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto, according to various reports. The Whites are extremely likely to lose their talented youngster if they suffer relegation at the end of the season.

The teenager only joined Leeds from FC Zurich in the summer but he has already attracted plenty of interest with his incredible performances in the Premier League. Gnonto has bagged two goals and three assists in the top flight since making his debut in October and has ultimately transformed Leeds’ chances of staying up.

While Javi Gracia’s side will be eager to keep hold of Gnonto, Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed that they could allow him to leave for £26-36 million this summer and Arsenal are one club who are said to be ‘lining up’ a bid for the attacker. Man City and Chelsea are also credited with an interest, as well as a number of unnamed sides across Europe.

However, if United are to avoid relegation then they will have plenty of power when it comes to negotiations. Gnonto signed a five-year deal at Elland Road only six months ago and the Whites are unlikely to part ways with their wonderkid quite as easily if they remain in the top flight.

Gelhardt teammate launches defence

Joe Gelhardt’s Sunderland teammate, Luke O’Nien, has ran to the defence of the forward after he received criticism for his performances since joining the club on loan in January.

Gelhardt had a long list of options as he looked to temporarily move to the second tier in search of regular first team football but eventually opted to join the Black Cats due to their huge success with developing young talents such as Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo and Dan Ballard. They also snapped up Niall Huggins from Leeds in 2021 though he has since spent most of his time on Wearside in the treatment room.

However, Gelhardt has since been forced to play up top on his own following a long-term injury to Ross Stewart and he has struggled to make quite the impact that was expected of him. Despite netting only one goal since his arrival, O’Nien has praised the 20-year-old and has backed him to improve.

As per the Sunderland Echo, O’Nien said: “I think a lot more credit has got to go to Joffy, I think he’s brilliant especially the last three, four, five games. Ok strikers are judged on goals but he brings way more than that. I think he’s been brilliant. I watch him, even when I play I watch him, I think his body position, the way he’s willing to receive it.

“You have to remember he’s an isolated man. The way we are playing we’re not as close to the goal maybe when you are playing off a big guy. We are further away from goal so he has to graft harder, he’s got to get the ball and hold it up. Me personally, I’m a big fan of him. I think he’s brilliant and the goals will come for him.”