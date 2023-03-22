Leeds United have a number of players returning from loans this summer while a handful of players are out of contract.

Leeds United’s summer business will depend greatly on what division they are playing in next season, as the Whites battle against Premier League relegation.

The club have enjoyed a fine run under Javi Gracia after picking up seven of the last 12 points on offer to lift the mood around the club heading into the international break.

Jack Harrison and Robin Koch are both in talks over new contracts, with the pair both entering the final year of their current deals next season.

The discussions suggest the duo are confident the club has what it takes to remain in the Premier League. The Whites moved out of the bottom three with a 4-2 win over Wolves on Saturday and face many of the sides around them in the final stretch.

Providing Leeds’ remain in the top flight, here’s some of the players who they face decisions over this summer.

Jack Harrison The winger is currently in discussions over a new deal at Elland Road. However, if something cannot be agreed, the Whites face a decision in the summer. Do they sell or keep? As other Premier League clubs could come searching for a proven top-flight player who could have just one year on his contract.

Dan James Currently on loan at Fulham, there are questions over the Welshman's future at Elland Road. He is under contract at Leeds until 2026 and may find it hard to force his way back into the starting XI.

Adam Forshaw Injuries have limited the midfielder to just two starts in the Premier League this season. He is out of contract this summer and there has been no suggestions of talks over an extension, with it likely he will depart on a free transfer.

Joe Gelhardt The Leeds loanee has started 10 games since his move to Sunderland, scoring once and providing two assists. At a crucial stage of his career, do Leeds send him back out on loan next season or give him the chance to make his claim for a first-team spot at Elland Road?