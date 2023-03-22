News you can trust since 1890
The 10 players Leeds United face big contract and transfer decisions over this summer - gallery

Leeds United have a number of players returning from loans this summer while a handful of players are out of contract.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT

Leeds United’s summer business will depend greatly on what division they are playing in next season, as the Whites battle against Premier League relegation.

The club have enjoyed a fine run under Javi Gracia after picking up seven of the last 12 points on offer to lift the mood around the club heading into the international break.

Jack Harrison and Robin Koch are both in talks over new contracts, with the pair both entering the final year of their current deals next season.

The discussions suggest the duo are confident the club has what it takes to remain in the Premier League. The Whites moved out of the bottom three with a 4-2 win over Wolves on Saturday and face many of the sides around them in the final stretch.

Providing Leeds’ remain in the top flight, here’s some of the players who they face decisions over this summer.

The winger is currently in discussions over a new deal at Elland Road. However, if something cannot be agreed, the Whites face a decision in the summer. Do they sell or keep? As other Premier League clubs could come searching for a proven top-flight player who could have just one year on his contract.

1. Jack Harrison

Currently on loan at Fulham, there are questions over the Welshman’s future at Elland Road. He is under contract at Leeds until 2026 and may find it hard to force his way back into the starting XI.

2. Dan James

Injuries have limited the midfielder to just two starts in the Premier League this season. He is out of contract this summer and there has been no suggestions of talks over an extension, with it likely he will depart on a free transfer.

3. Adam Forshaw

The Leeds loanee has started 10 games since his move to Sunderland, scoring once and providing two assists. At a crucial stage of his career, do Leeds send him back out on loan next season or give him the chance to make his claim for a first-team spot at Elland Road?

4. Joe Gelhardt

