Leeds United's clash against Leicester City is edging closer and Daniel Farke will be hard at work preparing his side. The Whites know they can move to within six points of the league leaders with a win on Friday night and they'll be determined to extend their winning streak to nine straight games.

It's about as big as Championship games come and we'll be continuing our build up online until kick-off. In the build-up to the fixture, though, here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Gray 'a smart signing' for Liverpool

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James has cast doubt on whether Archie Gray should stay with Leeds United next season. Gray, who penned a new long-term deal with the Whites, is being heavily linked with a summer move away from Elland Road with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United all said to be keen on his services.

The youngster, who turns 18 next month, has been a standout performer under Daniel Farke, making 31 Championship appearances for the club and while he is still waiting for his first goal, he has recorded two assists. Leeds will be determined to keep hold of the youngster this summer and they know that promotion to the Premier League might just help them do that.

James, though, believes a move to Liverpool might just make sense for Gray.

“For a young player to be able to show the ability and consistency in order to be in that side is impressive," James told GGRecon. "Leeds are a big team, let’s be fair, and the expectation at Leeds, especially the Championship, is that they shouldn’t be there and should be in the Premier League.

"So in many ways, he’s learning what it would be like to play at Liverpool because the expectation at Liverpool is the same, but on a different level of course. Would it be better for him in the long-term to stay at Leeds United next season? I’m not sure.

"There have been a number of young players at Liverpool over the last few years that have been given a chance to play under Jurgen Klopp. You look at Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah, who weren’t as young as 17, who have had opportunities to prove themselves.

"The new manager may come in and say that we’ll buy him and leave him at Leeds irrespective of whether they get promoted or not, and bring him in a couple of years down the line, which is similar to what they’ve got planned for Fábio Carvalho.

"Archie is still so young, so it could be a smart signing for Liverpool in the long run and it could be a good opportunity for the player himself."

Sharpe's Leeds hope

Ex-Leeds United man Lee Sharpe is backing the Whites to take the Championship title race to the wire. Sharpe, who made 30 appearances for Leeds between 1996 and 1999, believes Daniel Farke's side have what it takes to not only beat Leicester City on Friday night but catch them in the Championship table.

Leeds are currently nine points behind the Foxes at the time of writing, but having won their last eight, their push for automatic promotion might just drag Leicester back into the battle below.

"I think there’s too many games left to say that Leicester are going to run away with it," Sharpe told betideas.com. "Leeds have been in incredible form recently and probably feel like they can beat anyone at the moment, so I wouldn’t rule them out of winning the whole thing.

"They’ll go into that game on Friday fancying their chances. Southampton are pretty strong as well, so it’s going to be a fight until the end for everyone involved to get that second automatic promotion spot.

