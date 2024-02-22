The Italian came across relaxed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon as he previewed the Foxes' visit to Elland Road looking to avoid back-to-back defeats for only the second time this season. Leicester were previously defeated in consecutive games by Middlesbrough and Leeds, and last weekend found themselves on the receiving end of another inspired Boro performance.

Maresca is wary of the noise and atmosphere Elland Road is capable of generating heading into Sky Sports' hotly-anticipated televised fixture, insisting his players will need to take the sting out of Leeds' transitional play, which this season has been known to energise the home crowd in LS11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a huge game for them. For us, it’s one more game," Maresca told reporters. "We never give importance to the points difference. It was 17, but it was also eight. Now it’s nine. Could be six, it could be 12. It’s the final target. We’ll see.”

“It will be very important if we are able to decrease the atmosphere. We’ll try to keep the ball and control our game, avoiding the transitions from the first game.

"It’s a huge game, but for them more because they are nine points behind us. If we are nine points behind, yes, it’s the game we have to win," Maresca repeated, laying down a challenge to Daniel Farke's side.