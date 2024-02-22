Leicester City man challenges Leeds United with 'have to win' statement as coach wary of Elland Road noise
The Italian came across relaxed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon as he previewed the Foxes' visit to Elland Road looking to avoid back-to-back defeats for only the second time this season. Leicester were previously defeated in consecutive games by Middlesbrough and Leeds, and last weekend found themselves on the receiving end of another inspired Boro performance.
Maresca is wary of the noise and atmosphere Elland Road is capable of generating heading into Sky Sports' hotly-anticipated televised fixture, insisting his players will need to take the sting out of Leeds' transitional play, which this season has been known to energise the home crowd in LS11.
“It’s a huge game for them. For us, it’s one more game," Maresca told reporters. "We never give importance to the points difference. It was 17, but it was also eight. Now it’s nine. Could be six, it could be 12. It’s the final target. We’ll see.”
“It will be very important if we are able to decrease the atmosphere. We’ll try to keep the ball and control our game, avoiding the transitions from the first game.
"It’s a huge game, but for them more because they are nine points behind us. If we are nine points behind, yes, it’s the game we have to win," Maresca repeated, laying down a challenge to Daniel Farke's side.
The German, on the other hand, views tomorrow night as another opportunity to pick up points on the road to achieving the club's end-goal of promotion in May. He is likely to be unmoved by Maresca's thoughts on the match and intends to set Leeds up in a manner which allows them to play their game, as opposed to adapting the team and its approach to negate the threat Leicester carry. Kick-off at Elland Road is at 8pm on Friday evening.