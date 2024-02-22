Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have moved to hire Liverpool's Martin Diggle as their new academy director. According to the Training Ground Guru, the Whites have appointed the Reds figurehead to take on the role following the decision to promote Adam Underwood to head of football operations in July 2023.

Diggle has spent almost five years working at Liverpool as a head of coach development, working alongside some of the countries brightest footballing minds and helping to develop the Anfield club's academy coaches. However, the report claims he will make the move to West Yorkshire in the coming weeks to begin working at Thorp Arch.

The Liverpool man has previously spent time in the coaching ranks at Oldham Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, while he also lectured at Leeds Beckett University before taking up a role with The FA in October 2010. Diggle held a number of roles within the organisation, starting out as a professional club coach educator and working his way up to head of professional game coach development before his move to Liverpool.

The Whites will be keen for Diggle to work closely with the current academy coaches at Thorp Arch and Daniel Farke, to develop a style and structure to help the current crop of youngsters at the club take the step to the next level.

Leeds have taken great pride in their academy in recent years, with the club investing heavily in talent in the hope of being able to produce their own players. Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Mateo Joseph and Jamie Shackleton are amongst those to emerge into the first-team picture from the youth ranks in recent seasons.