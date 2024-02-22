Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town's Conor Chaplin believes Leicester City are the best team he has come up against this season over Leeds United. The Tractor Boys are locked in a battle for promotion with the two clubs, who go head to head on Friday night at Elland Road in a clash that promises to have huge implications at the top of the table, whatever the result.

It'll be Leeds' biggest game in the Championship since they thumped Ipswich 4-0 at Elland Road just before Christmas to complete the double over the Suffolk outfit, who they beat 4-3 at Portman Road back in August. A win over Ipswich is a feat Leicester haven't been able to achieve this season, despite playing them at home and away.

Both games between the Foxes and Ipswich, who occupied the top two spots in the Championship for much of the season, finished 1-1, with the pair cancelling each other out. However, Chaplin still believes Leicester edge out Leeds when comparing the two clubs, with Enzo Maresca's side leaving Ipswich feeling 'inferior' at points.

“It probably sounds a bit stupid because we got battered at Leeds at Elland Road and we drew twice with Leicester, but I think Leicester in terms of the way they make you feel on the pitch," Chaplin told Talksport.

“Possession, they make you feel inferior without the ball but we have lost twice against Leeds and we struggled to lay a glove on them in the second game.

“They’re both really good teams, with really good players but Leicester with their style of play make you feel very inferior.”

