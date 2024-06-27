Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news

The summer transfer window is here but Leeds United have kept their powder dry so far. The Whites have offloaded Jack Harrison on loan, while Marc Roca is closing in on a permanent switch to Real Betis, it seems.

However, as the end of the 2023-24 accounting period approaches, Leeds are yet to dip into the market in order to add to Daniel Farke's squad. That hasn't stopped the transfer news from rolling in though as the window gathers pace and with that in mind, we round-up some of the latest Whites news.

Shackleton wanted

Sheffield United are reportedly keeping a close eye Jamie Shackleton's contract negotiations at Elland Road. Shackleton is entering the final few days of his current deal with Leeds United and while the club have opened discussions about a contract renewal, as it stands he will become a free agent on July 1.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds as a schoolboy and after working his way up through the ranks he has become a valued member of the first-team squad at Thorp Arch. However, he made just 15 appearances last season and in his pursuit of more game time, he may well be assessing his options.

According to the Star, the Blades see Shackleton as a potential option following their relegation from the Premier League, with the report claiming the club could attempt to lure him to Bramall Lane. However, with the South Yorkshire club in the middle of takeover negotiations, the club are approaching what promises to be a key summer with a degree of financial uncertainty. Shackleton has made 94 appearances for the Whites since breaking through into the senior fold back in 2018.

Kinnear’s ‘juggling act’

Leeds United could consider selling Junior Firpo this summer should a potential suitor emerge for the Dominican Republic international. The left-back is out of contract in 12 months' time and this summer will be Leeds' last chance to collect a decent fee for his services.

Firpo had his best season in a Leeds shirt last time around, playing an important role as the Whites went within 90 minutes of promotion back to the Premier League. However, with Leeds having unpaid transfer fees to pay off, the sale of Firpo might well be an option, says former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

“Firpo is one of those, but he’s out of contract next year," Wyness told Football Insider. "It’s going to be difficult for Leeds to renew that contract while in the Championship. If they don’t, they lose him for free next year.

“Leeds are in a position where Firpo will be a great asset for them to get out of the Championship, but they may need to take some money for him while they still can.

