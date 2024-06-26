Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Leeds favourite is set for a Premier League move

Former Leeds United man Andrew Hughes appears to be on the verge of joining Leicester City this summer. Hughes has been working at Norwich City and was part of David Wagner's coaching staff last season as the Canaries reached the Championship play-offs.

However, it is claimed the 46-year-old has now left his position at Carrow Road and looks set to join up with Steve Cooper at Leicester. BBC Sport's Nick Mashiter has that report, with his appointment to the Foxes' backroom staff now appearing imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper has only just taken over at Leicester, replacing Enzo Marecsa at the helm with the Italian winning the Championship title last season before taking over at Chelsea. However, with the help of Hughes, he'll hope to not only keep Leicester in the Premier League but re-establish the newly promoted outfit as a top flight club once more.

According to Daily Mail report last week, Hughes also had interest from Brentford with Thomas Frank looking to add to coaching ranks. Hughes has been a coach since calling time on his playing days in 2014, joining Bolton Wanderers as a youth team coach within weeks of his retirement.

Since then he has held roles with Rotherham United, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Norwich at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. He'll hope to use the experience and knowledge he has picked up over the last 10 years to help Cooper push Leicester in the right direction this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes spent three and a half seasons as a player at Leeds United, where he quickly became something of a crowd favourite for his whole hearted performances in White. Joining the club in August 2007, Hughes was tasked with trying to help Dennis Wise's side bounce back from relegation from the Championship.

He made 43 appearances in his first season with the club, with Leeds falling short in the play-offs. Two seasons later, Hughes played a key role in helping the Whites over the line and back to the second tier, with automatic promotion coming in 2010.