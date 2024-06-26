Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are one of several clubs to have been linked with the signing of Callum O’Hare this summer

Leeds United should be looking at other options rather than Callum O'Hare, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer. That's the belief of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Joe Donnohue, who fears O'Hare wouldn't turn out to be the Premier League ready player the Whites are looking for this summer.

With his contract at Coventry City coming to an end this week, O'Hare will be available on a free transfer this summer and Leeds are one of the clubs said to be keen on landing the former Aston Villa man. The attacking midfielder has bags of Championship experience and having notched up 10 goals and four assists this season, he is a man capable of changing games in the second tier.

As such, Leeds aren't the only club said to be tracking the 26-year-old in their pursuit of a bargain, with Premier League sides West Ham United and Southampton also linked. Whether Leeds would be able to compete with such clubs remains to be seen, but it's clear that O'Hare, who has never played in the Premier League, has plenty of options.

O'Hare plays in a position that Graham Smyth believes Leeds could look to recruit in with the Coventry man brought up as a potential option. Donnohue, though, has his doubts about whether the number 10 would be seen as a long-term option at Elland Road with Leeds striving to reclaim a seat among English football's elite.

Here's what the two YEP writers, talking on the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast, had to say on the prospect of Leeds signing O'Hare.

Smyth: "Over the last week I've been wondering about Georginio Rutter at 10 and Aaronson as well and whether we'd maybe see one of them playing on the right, maybe Rutter, and maybe Leeds getting a 10.

"I would definitely be in favour of them buying a 10, or signing a 10, not necessarily buying. You could maybe go and get Callum O'Hare and play him at 10 and Georgi on the right, maybe play Dan James on the left, would that work?"

Donnohue: "I'm not sold on O'Hare, personally. I just don't see him being a Premier League player and if Leeds have aspirations of being a Premier League club then... What they're going to have to do this summer is if they do sign a free agent, like O'Hare, who will have plenty of offers, they will have to commit a sizeable amount to persuade him to come because he will have very good offers from elsewhere.