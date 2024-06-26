Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

The start of pre-season is now in sight and it won't be long until Leeds United will be kicking off the new Championship campaign against Portsmouth at Elland Road. The small matter of the summer transfer window will continue to be the main topic of conversation until then, though, with Leeds expected to do business.

A sale or two is expected as United strive to balance the books after failing to win promotion, but the club will also be looking to add to their squad with a number of high quality recruits. Leeds haven't made a move in the market just yet, but here's a round-up of some of the latest Whites news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace's Gnonto interest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and former White Jack Clarke this summer. Palace are set to receive a fee in the region of £50 million from Bayern Munich for Michael Olise and they are keen to reinvest in into their team.

As such, a host of players have been linked with a move to Selhurst Park and HITC are now claiming that the Eagles are keen on a move for Gnonto. The Italy international already has reported interest from Nottingham Forest and Everton this summer and if the report is be believed, Palace are now on his tail.

The report claims Leeds are keen to re-open contract talks with Gnonto in their effort to keep him at the club, following on from suggestions at the start of the calendar year that the club were keen to tie him down to a new deal. However, it is also said that the club won't sell for below their valuation, which last summer sat at around £30m.

Gnonto has been with Leeds since the summer of 2022 and has not been short of interest since the club's relegation from the Premier League last year with the youngster refusing to play last August in an attempt to force a move through to Everton. Leeds stood firm last summer, but they will be braced for their resolve to be tested once more this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds battling Premier League clubs

Leeds Unted are eyeing up a move for Sogndal Fotball winger Edmund Baidoo, according to Sports World Ghana. The Whites are one of three clubs linked with interest in the 18-year-old, who has caught the eye while playing in the Norwegian second tier, with Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion also said to be keen.

Baidoo has bagged eight goals and six assists for the club so far this season, with the Norwegian season running from April to November, and it would seem his performances have not gone unnoticed. However, according to Sky Sports the winger is happy where he is at the minute and is not in a rush to move on as he continues to pick up crucial minutes at this young stage of his career.