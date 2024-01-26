David Brooks currently works under Andoni Iraola at AFC Bournemouth. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has refused to rule out the possibility of David Brooks leaving the club over the final week of the transfer window. Brooks has been consistently linked away from the Vitality Stadium this month after struggling to find the opportunities he craves under the Spanish manager.

The Wales international has made 13 Premier League appearances this season, but just two have been starts with Iraola preferring to use the winger as an option off the bench late in games. Brooks took the opportunity to prove a point on Thursday night, though, bagging a goal and two assists as the Cherries saw off Swansea City 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there's a chance he might find similar chances hard to come by over the second half of the season and a move away has been touted. Leeds are one club said to be keen on the 26-year-old, with the Whites mulling over their attacking midfield and wing options, while Southampton are also said to be keen.

Amid the speculation, Iraola has done little to play down talk of Brooks' uncertain future, by insisting the Cherries are keeping their options open.

“The first part is what the player wants and then a lot of things have to happen," he said after the win over Swansea. "The club has to find a replacement, the financial numbers have to work for everyone. We’ll see what happens. The market is open for one more week.”

The comments came on the same night Brooks underlined his desire to find more minutes over the second half of the season and admitted he may be forced into pursuing a move away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to play first team football. I've had a lot of time on the sidelines and I don't want to continue there," he told the BBC.