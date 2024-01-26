Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP jury have had to say on Saturday’s visit of the Pilgrims with shouts for Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph to be in the XI and a clear warning about which stars cannot be put at risk.

KEITH INGHAM

The third game in six days comes tomorrow as Leeds United get to forget about the race to get promoted and set their sights on getting through to round five of the FA Cup. Their opponents Plymouth Argyle have a couple of players that will know Elland Road pretty well, one more than the other. I’m pretty sure that there will be quite a few changes for the FA Cup tie.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REST SHOUT: For Joe Rodon, above, and also key Leeds United attacking stars. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Piroe, the match winner against Preston North End, could start and if fit Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony may also be in the starting XI as Daniel Farke protects some of his regular starters.

The FA Cup, as many have said previously, may have lost a little of its appeal but I’d love a few more rounds at least in it but first we have to see off a team that has had some decent results in the last five games with only one defeat, including the FA Cup victory over Sutton United. I’d like to think that Farke goes fairly strong with his line up and we end up with a similar scoreline than our earlier league game that ended up 2-1 to Leeds.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Plymouth 0.

DAVID WATKINS

The win against Norwich City on Wednesday night, our fifth straight win at the start of 2024, means we can go into the FA Cup game with Plymouth Argyle tomorrow in fairly relaxed mood. It would be nice to book a place in the fifth round but if it did go pear-shaped, I doubt many Leeds fans would be too upset – it’s a bit of fun between far more important league games.

I’d guess we will make some changes to the team – maybe give Kristoffer Klaesson another run out and the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Liam Cooper may get game time together with Jaidon Anthony and Joel Piroe but, overall, I’d guess the 20-man squad will be the same as in recent games. Plymouth arrive at Elland Road in good form with just one defeat in nine games and any changes Leeds do make, might just hand the advantage to the Pilgrims.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Plymouth 2.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After another home win in midweek, Leeds United will be looking to keep the form going and progress in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle. Of course, the Championship is the priority and with more potential injury worries arising from the Norwich City win, Daniel Farke probably won’t be tempted to risk many of his star players here.

It may, therefore, be a chance for the likes of Joe Gelhardt to reignite his Leeds career having fallen down the pecking order. It would also be interesting to see more of Mateo Joseph. The club clearly see him as a key part of its plans having tied him to a new contract this month, yet he hasn’t featured much thus far. Extending the winning run would be good for morale and Farke will not want to lose, nor will he want a long trip to the south west for a replay. Although the focus should rightly be on the league, it’s in our best interest to win on Saturday.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Plymouth Argyle 1.

NEIL GREWER

This is a game Leeds should win based on the current form of the two teams – however with changed line ups and the United FA Cup curse, anything can happen. I expect a massively changed team from the ‘league’ first XI.

With five league games scheduled for February including the home game against Leicester City we cannot afford injuries or suspensions to our key players – Georginio Rutter/Crysencio Summerville/Joe Rodon/Sam Byram etc. We need to use the full squad – as Daniel Farke did in the last round. But on the positive front it gives Ilia Gruev a chance to continue his impressive form in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaidon Anthony and Willy Gnonto would start the game for me and I would like to see what Joe Gelhardt can do for a full 90 minutes along with Mateo Joseph. If Joffy and Joseph are squad players who we may need to call upon, then let’s give them some minutes against a decent team. With lots of changes, I expect a tight game but once again with superior quality winning through.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Plymouth 1.

MIKE GILL

Patrick Bamford’s early goal against Norwich was important because it gave Leeds United the edge against an opponent who was better organised than most visitors to Elland Road. Frustrating as the game was, without the lead, the tension would have been almost unbearable the clock ran down.

As it is, the Whites can bank their three points and leave the worrying to their Championship rivals. Tomorrow’s visitors are Plymouth Argyle whose Championship form is not in the same bracket as their promotion companions Ipswich but is respectable nonetheless as they sit in 15th with 33 points. Back in November the Whites beat them 2-1.

Two first-half goals did the trick before the Pilgrims scored a late consolation goal. Argyle are likely to come north with a similar attitude to the game as United and because nobody wants to add even more additional fixtures it should be an open contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will probably use the opportunity to rest anyone with injury worries and so the line-up is difficult to predict. Although this game will not be their number one priority, the importance of maintaining the momentum is key.