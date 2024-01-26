Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Marsch was handed the ban and a fine of £170 at Bradford Magistrates Court on January 19. The offence took place on June 17 of last year when his car was clocked travelling at 67mph in a temporary 50mph zone between Junction 41 and Junction 44 of the M1. Marsch was not physically present at Bradford Magistrates Court to hear the matter being dealt with.

The American was sacked by Leeds in February of 2023 but remained living in Yorkshire. In a recent interview Marsch revealed he had since relocated to Tuscany in Italy. His time at Leeds began in late February 2022 after Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by then owner Andrea Radrizzani. Marsch and the Whites celebrated survival on the final day of that Premier League season, but a lack of victories in the 2022/23 campaign led to his dismissal. Leeds were then relegated from the top flight at the end of the season.

