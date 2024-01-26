Ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch banned from driving after M1 speeding offence in Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marsch was handed the ban and a fine of £170 at Bradford Magistrates Court on January 19. The offence took place on June 17 of last year when his car was clocked travelling at 67mph in a temporary 50mph zone between Junction 41 and Junction 44 of the M1. Marsch was not physically present at Bradford Magistrates Court to hear the matter being dealt with.
The American was sacked by Leeds in February of 2023 but remained living in Yorkshire. In a recent interview Marsch revealed he had since relocated to Tuscany in Italy. His time at Leeds began in late February 2022 after Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by then owner Andrea Radrizzani. Marsch and the Whites celebrated survival on the final day of that Premier League season, but a lack of victories in the 2022/23 campaign led to his dismissal. Leeds were then relegated from the top flight at the end of the season.
Marsch was in talks to take over at both Southampton and Leicester City not long after his departure from Elland Road, but is yet to return to management and recently told the Daily Mail that he did not need to. "Where I'm at in my life right now, I don't need a job," he said. "My need is to find the right job and the right situation and the right people."