Ally McCoist has been discussing Leeds United, Sunderland and their Premier League rivals

Leeds United will hope their weekend win at Wolverhampton Wanderers will kickstart an improved run of form that can lay the foundations for a successful battle against relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites had won just one of their first four league games this season ahead of their visit to Molineux and had failed to score a goal in open play during that time. That run looked set to be extended when Wolves took the lead inside the opening ten minutes on Saturday - but Daniel Farke’s men would not be denied as summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafar and Anton Stach all grabbed their first goals for the club to give their side a first away win of the campaign.

Results elsewhere meant Leeds ended the weekend sat in twelfth place in the Premier League table, one point from the European places and four points clear of the relegation zone. The win also meant it was a positive weekend for newly promoted clubs as Championship runners-up Burnley battled to a 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest and play-off winners Sunderland earned a point in their home clash with Aston Villa despite playing for an hour with ten men following a red card shown to defender Reinildo Mandava.

Having initially backed Sunderland to be the one newly promoted side to preserve their top flight status at the expense of Leeds and Burnley back in August, former Scotland international Ally McCoist reflected on the weekend results and revealed his belief two other clubs could be dragged into the mix in a conversation with talkSPORT host Jeff Stelling on Monday morning.

He said: “Leeds as well, Burnley picking up another point. You know, we might be talking about two of them (the newly promoted clubs) staying up.” Stelling replied: “If you’re a fan of Wolves or West Ham, Brentford, then you are worried that all three of them may stay up.” To which McCoist answered: “You’ve got to be concerned, particularly with the first two teams.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s win at Wolves?

Speaking after the game, the Leeds United boss said: "I would have preferred to dominate the second half a bit more but if necessary to show steel is also important. We've shown many clean sheets last season and really good defensive behaviours in every game except Arsenal. I think the first five game days proved we belong in this league, we can win games on this level. In four out of five games we've had a chance to win, we definitely weren't the worst side in those games. It's important to show consistency. Today we missed offensive options, we're a bit thin anyway. It's not easy for us but to score three goals is pretty good for the whole feeling."

