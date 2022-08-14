Speaking on Match of the Day, pundit Alan Shearer has said Leeds United would have taken four points from their opening two games before a ball was kicked this season.
The Whites won 2-1 on the opening day of the campaign at home to Wolves and then backed that up with a 2-2 draw away at Southampton yesterday.
However, Jesse Marsch’s side led 2-0 and will be disappointed that they weren’t able to get maximum points.
Forward Rodrigo scored both of the goals for the Yorkshire club in front of their bumper away following at St Mary’s and has started this term in strong form.
‘Disappointed’...
When asked about Leeds last night, former Newcastle United striker Shearer said:
“They would have had taken that (four points from two games) before a ball was kicked this season. They will be disappointed with letting that two-goal lead slip away.”
On Rodrigo, the all-time top Premier League goal scorer said:
“Another two goals (for him) so that is three already for this season. He only got six last season so I’m sure he will beat that.”
What next for Leeds?
Leeds are back in action next weekend at home to Chelsea.
Thomas Tuchel’s side won 1-0 away at Everton in their first match and take on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at home this afternoon.
The Whites are then have a Carabao Cup clash at home to fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley which will be an opportunity to play some of their fringe players and youngsters.