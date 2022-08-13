Jesse Marsch on 'terrible' Leeds United feeling but confident message despite Southampton regret

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were 2-0 up by the hour mark as Rodrigo completed a brace but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s hosts rallied to pull a goal back through Joe Aribo in the 72nd minute before equalising through Kyle Walker-Peters with nine minutes left.

The Saints comeback denied a United return of six points from a possible six after last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to Wolves and Marsch delivered a balanced assessment of events at St Mary’s and his side as a whole after two games of the new campaign.

"Obviously we're disappointed," said Marsch.

GLASS HALF FULL: Whites boss Jesse Marsch after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Southampton at St Mary's. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a terrible feeling to play so well and then have the game switch and then walk away with what feels less than one point.

"But that's also I think, progress for us to be so disappointed with only a point and we also have to see through the trees a little bit and understand that the performance was quite good from an individual perspective and from the collective so we're looking clear in every phase of the game for me and then on set pieces I think we're very stable and also finding ways to be dangerous.

"For me, it's always in my mind how to be glass half full, even in a moment like this.

"But the group is making progress. There's no question and it's great to see so many individuals playing at a high level."

Pushed on what he felt went wrong and if he wished he had made more changes, Marsch reasoned: "At 2-1 we switched to five at the back to try and cut down their ability to attack us in what we call the half lane.

"And then we got beat in that, Jack gets beat on the half lane so it's a little frustrating.

"Jack's done a really good job and has had two fantastic games for me to start the season.

"But to tactically make that shift and then to still get beat, that's painful, that's a little painful.

"That's the point of making tactical shifts in a match and then there's a little bit of maturity.

"We're still a young team.

"That was one of the reasons why I put Adam on at the end was just to help have a guy on the pitch with a little bit more experience that can help settle the game down and I think he did a really good job at that.

"And of course, there's a couple of changes that I'm looking back on and thinking could we make those a little bit earlier and could we manipulate the game in a way with some guys off the bench.