Leeds United have already played twice in the Premier League after their first away trip on Saturday.

The Whites pickedup a point in sizzling temperatures at St Mary’s, drawing 2-2 with Southampton.

Rodrigo Moreno continued his good form by scoring a brace, making it three goals in two games, but Jesse Marsch’s men will have been disappointed not to take all three points.

Leeds led by two goals, but they conceded twice in nine minutes and were forced to settle for a point.

Still, four points from two games is a very decent return, and Marsch will be keeping an eye out to see if he can add further to his squad ahead of the deadline.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Wagner talks

Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin is said to have confirmed Leeds’ talks with full-back Kai Wagner.

Union fan page Brotherly Game posted: “Curtin says he’s talked with Jesse Marsch about Kai Wagner’s status. Says that the team would like Wagner to stay, but that Kai would also like to play at the highest level.

“The club is still waiting for official offers to come in. ‘Still to be determined kind of situation.”

Marsch is said to want more cover at full-back, and it seems Wagner could be an option.

Meslier attracts interest

Manchester United are said to be pursuing a move for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

According to The Athletic, Erik ten Hag wants more competition for number one David De Gea after allowing Dean Henderson to leave this summer.

And Leeds keeper Meslier is said to have emerged as an option after the Whites confirmed the signing of Joel Robles from Real Betis.