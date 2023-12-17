Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United remain undefeated at Elland Road but Coventry City came to the fortress and left with more than Daniel Farke was happy with on Saturday. Yet another case of missed chances, and a poor concession, left Farke disappointed and determined to let his players stew in their pain for a couple of days.

Crysencio Summerville's second half opener was cancelled out within 10 minutes by Bobby Thomas and though Leeds had chances aplenty to keep all three points, the 1-1 scoreline remained until the full-time whistle. The action did not cease there, though, with Summerville involved in a scuffle with Thomas and others as niggles and frustration, some of which lay at referee Geoff Eltringham's feet, boiled over. Here's the YEP take.

Crysencio Summerville

You can't keep a very good winger down for long and after Tuesday night's shutout at Sunderland, he was back among the goals with a beautiful finish, running onto Georginio Rutter's through ball. Summerville has been one of the standout players under Farke this season and hitting 10 goals by this stage is quite the feat, without adding his six assists to the conversation. Even when Leeds haven't been at their best, Summerville has remained dangerous and he will be a key player when Ipswich Town come to Elland Road next weekend for a huge game.

Bad day

Joel Piroe

This game did very little to convince those who doubt his suitability for the number 10 role. There was some nice link up play, with his back to goal, that allowed others to progress into space, and he got into good positions once or twice, but it was not the impact Leeds fans want to see from him in tight games.

Geoff Eltringham

A referee's decisions will almost always come under scrutiny and sadly for Eltringham that was the case at Elland Road, but how often does an official appear to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in such notable fashion? Eltringham appeared to be exactly where players wanted to pass the ball with frequency. And then there was the leniency with yellow card worthy fouls in the first half, which appeared to contribute to the tension boiling over later on. He got the Daniel James penalty appeal right, though, at least for this correspondent. It just wasn't a good performance, for either side.

Off-camera moments

Summerville and Van Ewijk sharing an embrace before kick-off. Both ex-Feyenoord youngsters, they were at ADO Den Haag under Alan Pardew. Farke complaining to fourth official Declan Bourne after the awarding of a free-kick to Coventry, just a minute after James wasn't given a penalty. Willy Gnonto, out to warm up, applauding his direct rival for a position, Dan James, who had sprinted back to intercept a Coventry pass and clean up at the back. Rodon and Bidwell's ex-Swansea reunion at full-time, while the madness was kicking off around them.

