Lockyer was rushed to hospital during the Championship play-off final back in May after collapsing at Wembley, spending five days in hospital, but thankfully made a swift recovery as the Hatters were promoted to the Premier League. The defender is once again 'alert and responsive' following the latest incident, as confirmed by the club.

Luton issued an update on their website and social media channels on Saturday evening: "Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher. "He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. "Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside. "We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks." Leeds' official Twitter account replied: "Sending our best wishes to Tom at this time."