Glen Kamara declares Leeds United Christmas target and provides verdict on Coventry City draw
Victory against the Sky Blues would have seen Leeds cut the gap to the division's top two down to eight points but Coventry left with a draw after a Bobby Thomas header cancelled out Crysencio Summerville's 58th-minute opener.
The stalemate ended a run of seven consecutive home wins for Daniel Farke's third-placed side but Kamara highlighted how Leeds are still unbeaten at Elland Road despite an admission about how tough Coventry made Saturday's contest for his side.
"It was a tough game, they defended well," said Kamara post-match to LUTV. "They brought a lot of defenders on the pitch and we found it hard to break them down but all in all we did create a lot of chances but we couldn't take them today. But we are unbeaten at home so hopefully we can just carry that on."
Pressed on the upcoming Festive period with games coming ‘thick and fast’, Kamara declared: "Over that Christmas period we definitely want to pick up maximum points. Hopefully we can do that. It's going to be tough, a lot of games coming thick and fast. But I feel like we have a big squad and everyone will be up for it."