Victory against the Sky Blues would have seen Leeds cut the gap to the division's top two down to eight points but Coventry left with a draw after a Bobby Thomas header cancelled out Crysencio Summerville's 58th-minute opener.

The stalemate ended a run of seven consecutive home wins for Daniel Farke's third-placed side but Kamara highlighted how Leeds are still unbeaten at Elland Road despite an admission about how tough Coventry made Saturday's contest for his side.

"It was a tough game, they defended well," said Kamara post-match to LUTV. "They brought a lot of defenders on the pitch and we found it hard to break them down but all in all we did create a lot of chances but we couldn't take them today. But we are unbeaten at home so hopefully we can just carry that on."

POSITIVITY: From Whites midfielder Glen Kamara, pictured during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Championship visitors Coventry City at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.