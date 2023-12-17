If Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is in danger of falling victim to anything it is his own success and the fact that this season really is like no other.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So much has happened since the German arrived at Elland Road, so much in the way of player turnover and transfer drama, that it is easy to forget he has been in post for just under six months. And because, as he joked this week, it has felt more like six years, it is easy to forget just how much he had to wade through in order to get a team together, gelled and cohesive enough to be more than competitive in the Championship. And because he did so, in pretty quick fashion after the turbulence he himself predicted, it is easy to forget that things could have gone quite differently. Even at the end of a poor week, Leeds sit third and have just two points fewer than last season's runaway champions Burnley did at this stage. There was no guarantee, when players were leaving left, right and centre and a new team was being put together even as the transfer deadline came around, that this would be the case.

So because he has taken Leeds to 42 points without making much of a fuss or a noise, because he has done it twice before with Norwich City, weeks like this, with its loss and a 1-1 draw with Coventry City that should have been won, feel out of place. They feel unacceptable, somehow. Leeds were seven unbeaten before Tuesday night's defeat at Sunderland, they had won seven on the spin at home, so any drop off in form was always going to disappoint but there is a real frustration at play around the club this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However what is more likely to be driving that, than unmet expectation, is what is going on above Leeds in the table. In any other season there wouldn't be much of anything to look at above them, because they would be there or thereabouts at the top. This isn't any other season, though. Herein lies what Farke must contend with, because whenever Leeds fall down it is viewed in the context of what Leicester City and Ipswich Town are doing. In midweek Leeds lost and Ipswich, then Leicester, both won. The gap grew. So too did the ever-present and understandable fear of the play-offs that lives and abides in Leeds fans.

On Saturday, Ipswich did not win, they were held by Norwich City and opportunity opened its arms to beckon Leeds towards it. Until, of course, they failed to win as well, letting the Tractor Boys off the hook and inviting The Foxes to run even further into the distance. For a while now it has felt like Leeds need to be damn near perfect and hope that the top two will slip up in a significant way, so when Ipswich didn't win their derby game, Farke's men had to beat Coventry City at Elland Road. Alas, Leeds’ own imperfections stopped that from happening and left an entire stadium in a disappointed fugue.

A first half scarcely worth writing about, given how boring it was for the most part, still brought chances for Leeds to go ahead. They dominated possession and managed to do something with it from time to time, without overly exerting Brad Collins in the Sky Blues' goal. The whereabouts of Georginio Rutter's shooting boots continues to be a mystery, despite the excellent positions he gets himself into, and Daniel James went to ground instead of finishing off his one-v-one situation. Perhaps Farke's words about the youthful naivety of Crysencio Summerville, who stayed on his feet in a last-man scenario at Sunderland, were ringing in James' ears, but in any case there was no penalty, no red card and no goal. Referee Geoff Eltringham had one of those days, one of those awful days, but the 0-0 half-time scoreline was down to Leeds, their own inaccuracy and some ponderous moments in build-up.

In the second half they were better, good enough in fact to take the lead. Players as good as Summerville cannot be contained forever and he burst onto Rutter's excellent pass to provide another top notch finish and reinforce the notion that he really is a fantastic footballer. And at 1-0 up, with the game opening up, a Leeds win by a two or three-goal margin would not have seemed an outrageous punt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were further chances to go further ahead, Rutter again was wayward and James ran onto a beautiful Ethan Ampadu pass only to square it to no one, right through the six-yard box. Perhaps, as was Farke's suspicion at Rotherham, Leeds were once again guilty of enjoying their advantage a little too much, because it was alarming just how simple Coventry's equaliser was. A giveaway in midfield led to a breakaway, and though Leeds got numbers back, a cross from the right allowed Bobby Thomas to get up in between Archie Gray and Pascal Struijk to nod down into the net.

FRUSTRATION AGAIN - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke saw his men held 1-1 by Coventry City at Elland Road, days after a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, as a seven-game unbeaten streak came to a halt. But the Whites remain undefeated at home. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.