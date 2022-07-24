Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly close to signing Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere - and are preparing to deliver another blow to Jesse Marsch’s plans for the new season.

Club Brugge and Belgium star De Ketelaere has been high on the American’s list of transfer targets this summer and there had been high hopes the 21-year-old could be persuaded to test his undoubted ability in the Premier League.

However, there are now reports Brugge are willing to offer Milan ‘a discount’ deal worth around £27million including bonuses.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That should be enough to push through a deal to take one of European football’s most highly-regarded youngsters to Serie A.

There are also reports in Italy suggesting Milan are preparing an offer to sign another one of Marsch’s reported targets over the coming weeks.

CalcioMercato have suggested the San Siro club have made contact with Chelsea over the possibility of signing Blues winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco international moved to Stamford Bridge in a £36million deal in the summer of 2020 but has struggled to tie down a regular place in the Chelsea side during the last two years.

The report has stated Milan see Ziyech as ‘a low-cost investment’ after he was said to have been told he is no longer part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Leeds had hoped to add the Blues star to their squad this summer and their hopes had been raised after Ziyech released a statement regarding his future via his Instagram account.

He said: "I have reached a point in my life where I feel the time is right for me to take full control over my professional future.

"I want negotiations and decisions about my career to be made by me. So moving forward, my team and I, together with our legal representatives, will handle the business side of things.

"Professional interest should be directed to the contact info in my bio. I remain incredibly grateful for your continued support."