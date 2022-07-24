There are some alternative options available as Jesse Marsch looks to add to his squad this summer.

It has been a summer of mixed emotions for Leeds United supporters.

The departures of key duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha left a sizable hole in Jesse Marsch’s squad but the Whites manager wasted little time in securing replacements.

Midfield recruits have come in the former of Bayern Munich star Marc Roca, Manchester City youngster Darko Gyabi and RB Leipzig’s American international Tyler Adams.

The creativity left by Raphinha’s exit to Barcelona will hopefully be provided by the arrival RB Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson and Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra.

More new faces are set to follow and Marsch is reportedly keen to add to his forward ranks and provide some serious competition for regular number nine Patrick Bamford.

Spanish star Rodrigo and young duo Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt have all shown flashes of their ability but Marsch will almost certainly move for another striker before the window closes in September.

The Evening Post takes a look at ten free agents that are currently available as the American boss looks to resolves his issues at the top end of the pitch this summer.

