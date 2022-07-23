What's been said about Leeds United's Jack Harrison as Newcastle United reportedly plan big bid

The Whites have already lost integral parts of their team in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha and now Newcastle United are reportedly on the hunt for Jack Harrison.

After a difficult season last year, Leeds coach Jesse Marsch will hope to keep Harrison as he aims to have a much-improved season this time out.

Harrison has impressed in the Premier League in recent years and has earned himself numerous admirers.

ADMIRED: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images.

After losing out on their primary target Hugo Ekitike, the Magpies have now reportedly turned their attention to the Englishman and reports suggest a big bid in an attempt to land his services is imminent.

West Ham are also known to have an interest in Harrison’s future, and it would not be a surprise if the Hammers went toe to toe with Newcastle.

The Leeds faithful will hope the club stand firm and keep hold of the winger for the upcoming league campaign.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Queensland Champions Cup, Harrison was asked about his future at the club. The 25-year-old said: “we’ll see what happens.”

This statement may have worried Leeds and their supporters.

Jessie Marsch is still confident Harrison will remain at Elland Road, stating: “There has always been interest in Jack, like many of our players, but I know that Jack is also very happy here and that he's done a really good job that is a big part of what we're doing.

"Of course, there's always possibilities that that big transfer offers come in and then you always have to as clubs decide how it fits and what are the best options moving forward.