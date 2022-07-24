Jesse Marsch reflects on main Leeds United improvement and most satisfying part of Oz games

Marsch's side took in three fixtures as part of their summer tour Down Under, beating Brisbane Roar, losing to Aston Villa and then drawing with Crystal Palace.
The Whites took six summer signings on the plane to Oz and Marsch says he is particularly pleased with the manner in which the new arrivals have settled into the group.
"I would say the integration of the new players is what's pleased me the most," said Marsch.
"Then there's the fact that we went over from game to game to game in this pre-season period and we've been able to learn and grow and develop and apply more and more of the tactical model we want.
"I still feel like we have a long way to go, but I feel like we have a lot of different players who are really starting to grasp tactically what their roles are."