The problem is, they face a Fulham side that has looked dangerous this season, heading into their date with Leeds on the back of their thrashing of Aston Villa that saw Steven Gerrard get the sack.Nevertheless, Leeds need a reaction this weekend as they look to recapture their early season form, and Paddy Power pundit Mark Lawronson believes they will pick up all three points here.

“Fulham had a great win during the week but Leeds worry me a little bit,” he said. “I’m not convinced by Jesse Marsh. I think he talks a good game but they’ve just not really got that guile about them. Yes, they work hard, they stop you playing, but I don’t see too much creativity. That said, I’m not convinced about Fulham away from home as of yet.”

Interestingly, BBC pundit Chris Sutton agrees with that prediction, also backing a 2-1 win for the Whites.

“Leeds were absolutely awful against Leicester on Thursday,” he said. “After watching them tear into Arsenal on Sunday, I thought they would get at the Foxes, but in the end they barely laid a glove on them and I was made to look pretty foolish for saying they would win 4-1.

“Surely things will be different against Fulham, back at Elland Road, though? They need to be, because the Leeds fans made their feelings clear to Jesse Marsch at the end of the Leicester game, and he has taken only two points from his past seven games.