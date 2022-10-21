Leeds United star Pascal Struijk is in the mix to make the World Cup. With the winter World Cup drawing closer, national team managers are now announcing their extended squad lists ahead of confirming their final squads.

Managers are putting out large lists from which they will choose their final squads, made up of between 23 and 26 players. Those final squads will be announced on November 13, at the latest, while there will also be a list of back-up players in case of injuries in the lead up to the tournament in Qatar.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see national team managers announcing their squads earlier than the deadline. England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his extended list this week, while the Netherlands have already confirmed theirs.

Interestingly, Louis van Gaal has only decided to include 39 players on his extended list, despite the fact he is able to include up to 55 players. On that list is Leeds United star Struijk, who has done well this season, despite playing out of position to cover for Junior Firpo.

Struijk’s ability to play at centre-back and full-back should help him in his bid to make the squad, with national team managers usually looking favourably upon versatile players for tournaments. Though, competition is stiff, as you might expect for a major footballing nation like the Netherlands.

Familiar names on the list include Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay and Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia.