Leeds boss Jesse Marsch apologised to the club’s travelling supporters on Thursday night after the American chose not to thank fans for making the journey to Leicestershire.

United were beaten by a Leicester side who raced into a two-goal lead before half-time and protected their points haul from tepid Leeds attacks. The away section at the King Power Stadium, numbering some 3,000 Leeds supporters, voiced their frustration during a second half in which Leeds rarely looked like threatening Danny Ward’s goal.

Audible chants questioning Marsch’s decisions on the night, which involved booing the decision to substitute Luis Sinisterra, as well as chants for revered predecessor Marcelo Bielsa led the American to make for the away dressing room upon the final whistle. In each of his away fixtures as Leeds boss to date, the gesticulating American has shown gratitude to the travelling support, as his players and staff did following their latest defeat to Leicester.

Illan Meslier, Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Diego Llorente at full time. Leicester City v Leeds United. Premier League. King Power Stadium. 20 September 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

They were received by a mixture of boos and applause but Marsch was nowhere to be seen, prompting one final chant of the evening as Leeds fans asked where their head coach had gone at full-time. During his post-match press conference, Marsch issued an apology for his decision to make a beeline for the away dressing room, as well as an explanation for doing so.

“In that moment, obviously, I'm disappointed and I'm trying to figure out what we're going to say to the team and how we're going to regroup and regenerate to get ready for Sunday,” he began. “My focus is totally on Sunday. It's nothing against the fans. Maybe I should go over there again next time no matter what, I want to say sorry to them, but it had nothing to do with anything other than just now focusing on everything we need to try to do to get ready for Sunday.”