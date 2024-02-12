Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen is looking forward to a reunion with some former teammates on Tuesday but will not hesitate to give out a few kicks.

Leeds United head to south Wales on Tuesday evening with Daniel Farke hoping to secure a seventh straight league win to keep the pressure on promotion rivals Southampton. The Whites cruised past Rotherham at Elland Road on Sunday but face yet another long away-day.

A trip to the Swansea.com Stadium will represent familiar ground for four Leeds players, with Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Dan James and January arrival Connor Roberts all former players for the Welsh outfit. Cullen will be directly up against Rodon and is expecting a physical battle - although he will be more than happy to return any kicks.

"It will be nice to see them, but for that 90 minutes it won't be," Cullen told BBC Sport. "We have to do our jobs, we have to go again and look to get the three points at home. Our home form is something we can really improve on and hopefully we can start that on Tuesday night.

"I am expecting a few kicks, but he can expect a couple back. I am looking forward to that on Tuesday night, some familiar faces, it will be nice to go up against them and hopefully we can come out on top."

Swansea ended a run of four straight defeats with an impressive 1-0 win at Hull City on Saturday, having done no favours for Leeds by losing to Leicester and Southampton in that time. Their home form has been patchy, totalling just four league wins from 15 games.

