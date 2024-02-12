Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United continued their excellent start to 2024 with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Rotherham United on Saturday, Crysencio Summerville netting a second-half brace after Patrick Bamford's controversial opener. The Whites have now won six consecutive Championship games and are just one point behind second-placed Southampton.

Leeds face another long away trip on Tuesday, this time heading to Swansea City - familiar territory for Joe Rodon, Dan James, Joel Piroe and January arrival Connor Roberts. And as Daniel Farke prepares for that trip to Wales, the YEP has your Monday morning headlines.

Rodon price-tag

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds might already be planning to make Rodon's loan permanent this summer but a move for the centre-back will not come cheap. Football Insider reports that Tottenham want between £10-15million for their man.

Rodon has been outstanding since making Elland Road his temporary home in the summer, starting 28 of Leeds' 31 Championship matches and being central to the league's second-tightest defence. The 26-year-old was up for sale last summer but Tottenham could not find a suitor willing to match their valuation, and so decided a loan exit was for the best.

The report adds that several Premier League clubs made initial enquiries about Rodon in January, but many were put off by the price-tag of up to £15m. Leeds' ability to pay such a sum might rest on their promotion success.

Gray interest remains

Premier League giants have not given up on the prospect of signing Archie Gray. HITC reports that Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United 'remain interested' despite the 17-year-old recently signing a new long-term contract at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray committed his future to Leeds last month, penning a new deal that runs until the summer of 2028. But the breakout star remains on the radar of top Premier League clubs who were all exploring the possibility of signing him in January before that contract announcement.