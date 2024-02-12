We spoke about this topic a lot in the beginning of the season. It was a difficult moment - also for the club - it’s also never easy when you have so much expectation and noise for a player who we must not forget was only 19-year-old at this moment. He has to handle many expectations and I think about when I was 19, there was not so much with social media and everywhere a mobile.

My life was much easier at this age and no one realised mistakes. It's so difficult in the spotlight but they are living a privileged life and have to grow up quickly. What Willy has done in recent months is developed his personality. Sometimes, tough times can help you to value the good times.

He’s still young but feels much more settled, more confident, he enjoys much more to be in this role and obviously being involved a lot and scoring goals helps. Everyone is singing his name again. I'm delighted for Willy.